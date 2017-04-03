Celebrate Earth Day at "Bat Day" on A...

Celebrate Earth Day at "Bat Day" on April 22 at Kartchner Caverns State ParkApril 6, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Arizona State Parks

Kartchner Caverns State Park will celebrate Earth Day and the return of the Myotis velifer bat colony to Kartchner Caverns State Park at "Bat Day" on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day will be filled with family activities, presentations and hands-on activities. The event will include presentations by State Park Rangers and kids craft activities, ranger led hike, and live reptiles from Huachuca Area Herpetological Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona State Parks.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tombstone Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where The Mobsters Eat 1 hr Pull The Plug 14
The end of the golden age of restaurants Apr 3 Beaner 30
Statewide boycott of Green Pharmacy Apr 3 PeeAir in the US 18
News Attorney General Jeff Sessions seeks greater ro... Apr 1 spud 2
moving to sierra vista (Jun '16) Mar 30 RIC 17
When You Just Can't Stop Mar 30 Sad 1
Arizona Corruption - Taking Action Mar 25 probably caustic 27
See all Tombstone Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tombstone Forum Now

Tombstone Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tombstone Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Tombstone, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,059 • Total comments across all topics: 280,109,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC