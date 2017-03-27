Today in Arizona History

Today in Arizona History

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Yuma Sun

On this date in 1885, the 13th Territorial Legislature passed an act allowing the establishment of a Territorial University at Tucson. On this date in 1913, the president of the Tucson Chamber of Commerce endorsed the Sabino Project, which would provide a dam, reservoir, power plant and water to the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tombstone Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inquiring Minds 8 min Weather Station 44
moving to sierra vista (Jun '16) Thu RIC 17
The end of the golden age of restaurants Thu Beaner 22
When You Just Can't Stop Thu Sad 1
Arizona Corruption - Taking Action Mar 25 probably caustic 27
Statewide boycott of Green Pharmacy Mar 25 Mitchelle 15
Note Mar 23 Tanta 10
See all Tombstone Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tombstone Forum Now

Tombstone Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tombstone Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Tombstone, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,618 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC