Today in Arizona History
On this date in 1885, the 13th Territorial Legislature passed an act allowing the establishment of a Territorial University at Tucson. On this date in 1913, the president of the Tucson Chamber of Commerce endorsed the Sabino Project, which would provide a dam, reservoir, power plant and water to the city.
Tombstone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inquiring Minds
|8 min
|Weather Station
|44
|moving to sierra vista (Jun '16)
|Thu
|RIC
|17
|The end of the golden age of restaurants
|Thu
|Beaner
|22
|When You Just Can't Stop
|Thu
|Sad
|1
|Arizona Corruption - Taking Action
|Mar 25
|probably caustic
|27
|Statewide boycott of Green Pharmacy
|Mar 25
|Mitchelle
|15
|Note
|Mar 23
|Tanta
|10
