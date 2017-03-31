Karen Mason and Heather Mac Rae to He...

Karen Mason and Heather Mac Rae to Headline All-Female Belle of Tombstone Concert

New York Theatre Barn will present a concert of the new all-female musical The Belle of Tombstone on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. With a book by Thomas Edward West and Sheilah Rae , music by Michele Brourman , and lyrics by Sheilah Rae, The Belle of Tombstone is about the Jewish wife of legendary frontier lawman, Wyatt Earp, and the women of the American West.

