Karen Mason and Heather Mac Rae to Headline All-Female Belle of Tombstone Concert
New York Theatre Barn will present a concert of the new all-female musical The Belle of Tombstone on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. With a book by Thomas Edward West and Sheilah Rae , music by Michele Brourman , and lyrics by Sheilah Rae, The Belle of Tombstone is about the Jewish wife of legendary frontier lawman, Wyatt Earp, and the women of the American West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Tombstone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inquiring Minds
|8 min
|Weather Station
|44
|moving to sierra vista (Jun '16)
|Thu
|RIC
|17
|The end of the golden age of restaurants
|Thu
|Beaner
|22
|When You Just Can't Stop
|Thu
|Sad
|1
|Arizona Corruption - Taking Action
|Mar 25
|probably caustic
|27
|Statewide boycott of Green Pharmacy
|Mar 25
|Mitchelle
|15
|Note
|Mar 23
|Tanta
|10
Find what you want!
Search Tombstone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC