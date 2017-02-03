Adventure in Southern Arizona - Fine Roads in the Old West

The long, sweeping curves and expansive views in the Arizona wine region offer up grin-inspiring riding. Most motorists cross southern Arizona in cruise-controlled oblivion via the super slabs known as Interstates 8 and 10. However, sandwiched between the freeways and the Mexican border is a motorcycling mecca replete with great historic towns, curvy roads and wonderfully moderate temperatures for most of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiderMagazine.com.