Kirk Douglas' 10 Most Memorable Movies for His 100th...
The acting legend Kirk Douglas crosses the century mark on December 9, 2016. Here are his 10 most memorable roles: Kirk Douglas earned his first Oscar nomination for playing the dogged boxer Midge Kelly in a black-and-white drama written by Carl Forman .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tombstone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Light in the Transparency Lobby. Good or Bad?
|11 hr
|Wowtheblind
|24
|The "Demigod" Exposed!!
|18 hr
|Alison
|4
|Older women
|Wed
|Gor1
|1
|Which is dumber- Bisbee or BisbeeTopix?
|Jan 21
|Transparency_2016
|13
|The Vigil of Light
|Jan 21
|waatching
|5
|Another Missing Light Post
|Jan 21
|Transparency_2016
|9
|Is Josh Goldie back in town
|Jan 19
|The Goldie Rodeo ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tombstone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC