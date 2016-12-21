Inmate escapes work crew in Bisbee
There are 2 comments on the ABC15.com story from Saturday Dec 3, titled Inmate escapes work crew in Bisbee. In it, ABC15.com reports that:
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Tombstone Marshal's Office, Department of Corrections and the Bisbee Police Department are all searching for an inmate that escaped custody in Bisbee Saturday morning. 28-year-old Pedro Sandoval-Duarte was working on an inmate work crew at the Cochise County Detention Center when he went missing around 1:20 a.m. Sandoval-Duarte has been at the Cochise County Detention Center since August of 2016 after being charged for possession of marijuana, transportation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at ABC15.com.
|
#1 Sunday Dec 18
no more mexicans
|
United States
|
#3 Monday Dec 19
http://www.topix.com/forum/city/bisbee-az/TJH...
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tombstone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Buzz
|5 hr
|Long line
|5
|Make Bisbee Bag Again
|Dec 21
|Wino
|7
|I like the way people hate Sunshine.. (Mar '10)
|Dec 17
|The tourist
|22
|for anyone thinking that Bisbee is a magical hi...
|Dec 17
|Bellweather
|42
|Nothing to say about the 6 agencies chasing the...
|Dec 13
|ParkedLivesMatter
|6
|Gene Connors
|Dec 11
|Pink
|31
|Hippies (Jun '07)
|Dec 10
|Carpetrides
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tombstone Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC