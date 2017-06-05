Students raise $11,000 to help teache...

Students raise $11,000 to help teacher battling cancer fulfill her bucket list

Friday Jun 2 Read more: 1560 KNZR

Eighth graders have raised enough money to help their teacher battling cancer fulfill some of the biggest items on her bucket list. Students at Tomball Junior High School in the tiny town of Tomball, Texas, raised more than $11,000 to help their language arts teacher, Michelle Wistrand, travel with her family.

