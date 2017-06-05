Students raise $11,000 to help teacher battling cancer fulfill her bucket list
Eighth graders have raised enough money to help their teacher battling cancer fulfill some of the biggest items on her bucket list. Students at Tomball Junior High School in the tiny town of Tomball, Texas, raised more than $11,000 to help their language arts teacher, Michelle Wistrand, travel with her family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.
Add your comments below
Tomball Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fellowship of The Woodlands tweaks name (Jan '09)
|15 min
|Fart name change
|3
|The Latest: National Spelling Bee gets down to ...
|Jun 5
|Farting Bee
|2
|MHS teacher resigns under fire (Feb '08)
|Jun 5
|Eat farts
|3
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Jun 1
|Fart party
|6
|Review: Rodio Construction LLC (Apr '13)
|May 27
|Shart
|10
|Heroin (Jun '15)
|May 22
|Drool farts
|5
|Living In Goodrich Texas
|May 21
|Sasierred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tomball Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC