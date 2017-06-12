Dodge Viper ACR to attempt 'Ring record in July--thanks to fans
At the start of the year, we learned that Dodge Viper fans were raising funds to see the car make one final attempt at the NA1 4rburgring production car record before being discontinued. In case you've forgotten, the Viper will be no more after the 2017 model year .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MotorAuthority.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tomball Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fellowship of The Woodlands tweaks name (Jan '09)
|Jun 8
|Fart name change
|3
|The Latest: National Spelling Bee gets down to ...
|Jun 5
|Farting Bee
|2
|MHS teacher resigns under fire (Feb '08)
|Jun 5
|Eat farts
|3
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Jun 1
|Fart party
|6
|Review: Rodio Construction LLC (Apr '13)
|May 27
|Shart
|10
|Heroin (Jun '15)
|May 22
|Drool farts
|5
|Living In Goodrich Texas
|May 21
|Sasierred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tomball Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC