'Aggie Expressway' toll road won't require taxpayer support
The Montgomery County Toll Road Authority is planning a $76 million project to build 3.6 miles of the Texas 249 toll road, also known as the Aggie Expressway. The Montgomery County Toll Road Authority is planning a $76 million project to build 3.6 miles of the Texas 249 toll road, also known as the Aggie Expressway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Tomball Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iron Maidens Girls Lacrosse
|Jun 25
|Jake Longfarts
|2
|CHI-St. Lukes - Clearly Hospital Incompetency (Mar '16)
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|6
|New Mattress Firm Grand Parkway Market Place at...
|Jun 18
|Fart bed
|2
|Fellowship of The Woodlands tweaks name (Jan '09)
|Jun 8
|Fart name change
|3
|The Latest: National Spelling Bee gets down to ...
|Jun 5
|Farting Bee
|2
|MHS teacher resigns under fire (Feb '08)
|Jun 5
|Eat farts
|3
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Jun 1
|Fart party
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tomball Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC