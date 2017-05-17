Suspect fatally shot during home invasion near Tomball
Around 2 a.m. a 911 call came in from the 19200 block of Juergen Road in northwest Harris County. The homeowner was detained for questioning as the suspect was placed in an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHOU-TV Houston.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tomball Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My fart wife in need of a Kidney Fart Transplant
|May 3
|The good fart
|2
|My fart wife in need of a Kidney Fart Transplant
|May 3
|The good fart
|1
|My wife in need of a Kidney Transplant
|May 3
|Hi pharts
|2
|Review: Wildwood Christian Academy (Oct '11)
|Apr '17
|Michelle
|2
|chick in magnolia...named amanda..in ber 40s
|Apr '17
|u dont wanna know me
|1
|Joshua Clayton
|Apr '17
|OMGIKNOWWOW
|1
|NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p...
|Apr '17
|Sarge
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tomball Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC