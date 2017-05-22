Nashville police: Texas men brought 2...

Nashville police: Texas men brought 270 pounds of marijuana

Nearly three hundred pounds of marijuana seized by police in Tennessee from the vehicle of a Texas father and son has led to the pair being charged. WSMV-TV reports Tomball, Texas residents 53-year-old David Smith and 26-year-old Steven Smith were arrested on Monday.

