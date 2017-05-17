First Look: Walmart's next-gen test stores
So what's the bottom line? By rethinking stores and testing new ideas with customers in real-life stores, we are improving customers' experiences and making it easier than ever for them to get what they need as quickly and easily as possible. Walmart is testing new features and technology in two recently-opened supercenters in Tomball, Texas, and Lake Nona, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.
Add your comments below
Tomball Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My fart wife in need of a Kidney Fart Transplant
|May 3
|The good fart
|2
|My fart wife in need of a Kidney Fart Transplant
|May 3
|The good fart
|1
|My wife in need of a Kidney Transplant
|May 3
|Hi pharts
|2
|Review: Wildwood Christian Academy (Oct '11)
|Apr '17
|Michelle
|2
|chick in magnolia...named amanda..in ber 40s
|Apr '17
|u dont wanna know me
|1
|Joshua Clayton
|Apr '17
|OMGIKNOWWOW
|1
|NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p...
|Apr '17
|Sarge
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tomball Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC