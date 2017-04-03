She vanished in 1993; FBI is making an online push to find her
Jane McDonald-Crone didn't go to work at a tool shop in Houston in November 1993 and didn't go home or to class in Tomball, either. Her husband reported her missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tomball Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|chick in magnolia...named amanda..in ber 40s
|15 hr
|u dont wanna know me
|1
|Joshua Clayton
|Apr 5
|OMGIKNOWWOW
|1
|NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p...
|Apr 3
|Sarge
|9
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr 2
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Review: BlackBird RV Mobile Service
|Mar 17
|S Cross
|1
|The Woodlands Township seats new directors, ele...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: Mous...
|Mar 16
|Royalty Pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tomball Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC