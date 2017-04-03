She vanished in 1993; FBI is making a...

She vanished in 1993; FBI is making an online push to find her

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Jane McDonald-Crone didn't go to work at a tool shop in Houston in November 1993 and didn't go home or to class in Tomball, either. Her husband reported her missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tomball Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
chick in magnolia...named amanda..in ber 40s 15 hr u dont wanna know me 1
Joshua Clayton Apr 5 OMGIKNOWWOW 1
News NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p... Apr 3 Sarge 9
News What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr... Apr 2 WeekendPhart 1
Review: BlackBird RV Mobile Service Mar 17 S Cross 1
News The Woodlands Township seats new directors, ele... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News 21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: Mous... Mar 16 Royalty Pharts 1
See all Tomball Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tomball Forum Now

Tomball Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tomball Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Tomball, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,387 • Total comments across all topics: 280,169,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC