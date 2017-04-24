H-E-B opens new location in Spring

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Houston Chronicle

B plans to open a store soon in the Champions Forest area off the Grand Parkway, and the grocer also recently opened a new store in Magnolia.A A The new 106,000 square-foot H-E-B in Magnolia is located at 7988 FM 1488. It is one of 93 Houston-area H-E-Bs, 12 of which opened in 2015 and 2016.

