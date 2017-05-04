Chick-fil-A grants wish to boy with rare allergy disorder For a...

TOMBALL, Texas - For a 6-year-old boy in Texas, Chick-fil-A fries are one of his favorite things to eat, for a very special reason. Christopher Cataldo suffers from a rare condition, Eosinophilic esophagitis , also known as EoE, that makes most foods off limits, because they trigger a severe allergic reaction.

