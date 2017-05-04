Chick-fil-A grants wish to boy with r...

Chick-fil-A grants wish to boy with rare allergy disorder For a...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: WSOCTV

TOMBALL, Texas - For a 6-year-old boy in Texas, Chick-fil-A fries are one of his favorite things to eat, for a very special reason. Christopher Cataldo suffers from a rare condition, Eosinophilic esophagitis , also known as EoE, that makes most foods off limits, because they trigger a severe allergic reaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tomball Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My fart wife in need of a Kidney Fart Transplant May 3 The good fart 2
My fart wife in need of a Kidney Fart Transplant May 3 The good fart 1
My wife in need of a Kidney Transplant May 3 Hi pharts 2
Review: Wildwood Christian Academy (Oct '11) Apr 13 Michelle 2
chick in magnolia...named amanda..in ber 40s Apr 8 u dont wanna know me 1
Joshua Clayton Apr '17 OMGIKNOWWOW 1
News NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p... Apr '17 Sarge 9
See all Tomball Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tomball Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Harris County was issued at May 06 at 1:35PM CDT

Tomball Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tomball Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Tomball, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,603 • Total comments across all topics: 280,840,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC