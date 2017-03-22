Middle school worker accused of inappropriate relationship with student
A former Houston ISD employee was charged Wednesday with aggravated sexual assault of a child, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Maurico Mendoza, 37, and a former technology services worker at Hartman Middle School, was arrested Wednesday.
