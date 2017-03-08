Another HISD teacher charged with improper student relationship
A Wisdom High School teacher was arrested Tuesday and charged with having an improper relationship with a student, the Houston ISD says in a news release. School district police first investigated reports that Albert Lee Randall had such a relationship in February, when administrators learned of allegations about the special education teacher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Tomball Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Target of Community Stalking (Jul '14)
|19 hr
|A Castillo
|17
|El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of Ne...
|Tue
|PoloPhartz
|1
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|Mar 6
|ChartPhartss
|1
|Sam Houston Will Take the Stage at Rising Stars...
|Mar 4
|Stage pharts
|1
|Review: Grand Prize Roofing
|Mar 3
|Misty
|1
|The ink spot in cypress
|Feb 26
|Joshua Jackson
|1
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Feb 24
|WatchPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tomball Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC