Anne Clutterbuck Elected Chair of Harris Health System Board of Trustees
Anne Clutterbuck, former Houston City Councilmember, has been elected chair of the Harris Health System Board of Trustees, the governing body of the public healthcare system in Harris County. Harris Health has served the community for more than 50 years providing primary care, wellness and prevention through its network of 48 clinics, health centers, specialty locations and hospitals.
