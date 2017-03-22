Texas mom shares harrowing photo of h...

Texas mom shares harrowing photo of her son, 10, says he's...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Tomball mother Jessica Medinger shared a heart-rending photograph of her 10-year-old son's battle with leukemia in an effort to show the struggles both of them face every day and it has since gone viral. Tomball mother Jessica Medinger shared a heart-rending photograph of her 10-year-old son's battle with leukemia in an effort to show the struggles both of them face every day and it has since gone viral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tomball Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: BlackBird RV Mobile Service Mar 17 S Cross 1
News The Woodlands Township seats new directors, ele... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News 21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: Mous... Mar 16 Royalty Pharts 1
News Spring Break to start off with cooler temps Mar 13 SpringPharts 1
Target of Community Stalking (Jul '14) Mar 9 A Castillo 18
News El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of Ne... Mar 7 PoloPhartz 1
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... Mar 6 ChartPhartss 1
See all Tomball Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tomball Forum Now

Tomball Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tomball Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Tomball, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,761,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC