Texas mom shares harrowing photo of her son, 10, says he's...

Tomball mother Jessica Medinger shared a heart-rending photograph of her 10-year-old son's battle with leukemia in an effort to show the struggles both of them face every day and it has since gone viral. Tomball mother Jessica Medinger shared a heart-rending photograph of her 10-year-old son's battle with leukemia in an effort to show the struggles both of them face every day and it has since gone viral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.