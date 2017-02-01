Residence Inn Hotel To Open In Tombal...

Residence Inn Hotel To Open In Tomball, TX

1 hr ago Read more: Hotel Interactive

The 103-suite Residence Inn by Marriott in Tomball, Texas is scheduled to open on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. Located at 14303 Medical Complex Drive, the all-suite Residence Inn Houston Tomball will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Clarus Hotels of Houston, Texas.

