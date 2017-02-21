First Look at BonFire Grill
It's only 6 p.m. and the wait to obtain a table in the small limited seating venue is already 45 minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tomball Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Houston streets that are prone to flooding, hig...
|14 hr
|DryPhartt
|1
|Review: MH Brothers Roofing & Waterproofing (Jul '15)
|Mon
|rodney
|5
|Review: Rodio Construction LLC (Apr '13)
|Feb 18
|El Gallo
|7
|Shari Graham
|Feb 15
|FutureMrs
|1
|HCSO: Bloody shirt may be connected to teen's rape (Feb '13)
|Feb 9
|Fairfield Lady
|8
|Review: Accur-A/C
|Feb 2
|PDub1963
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tomball Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC