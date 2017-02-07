Viper fans raising cash to fund NA1 4...

Viper fans raising cash to fund NA1 4rburgring record attempt

The Dodge Viper is on its way out and fans are determined to see it go out with a bang, with one final attempt at claiming the production car lap record at the Nurburgring. Dodge doesn't appear to be interested in an official attempt but so determined are the fans that they've set up a crowdfunding initiative and already raised $69,385.

