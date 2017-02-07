Viper fans raising cash to fund NA1 4rburgring record attempt
The Dodge Viper is on its way out and fans are determined to see it go out with a bang, with one final attempt at claiming the production car lap record at the Nurburgring. Dodge doesn't appear to be interested in an official attempt but so determined are the fans that they've set up a crowdfunding initiative and already raised $69,385.
Tomball Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Review: Accur-A/C
|Feb 2
|PDub1963
|1
|Review: MH Brothers Roofing & Waterproofing (Jul '15)
|Jan 30
|A Garza
|4
|24 hr recycling bins in Spring?
|Jan 26
|Angela
|1
|president day
|Jan 19
|youngdude234
|1
|Happy Birthday
|Jan 11
|Angel
|1
|Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06)
|Jan '17
|Pat
|541
