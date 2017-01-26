this Week: Texas Shines Big Spotlight on School Choice at More than 1,500 Events
There are 1593 events planned in the Lone Star State to raise awareness about K-12 school choice, and 21,392 events nationwide. The events in Texas, which are independently planned and independently funded, include everything from information sessions and open houses at schools to rallies, policy discussions, and movie screenings organized by community groups.
Tomball Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|24 hr recycling bins in Spring?
|8 hr
|Angela
|1
|president day
|Jan 19
|youngdude234
|1
|Happy Birthday
|Jan 11
|Angel
|1
|Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Pat
|541
|Houston women
|Dec 27
|youngdude234
|1
|Any lonely housewives?
|Dec '16
|youngguy
|1
