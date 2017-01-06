Murder suspect in Texas Walmart beating in custody
Tomball, Texas, police say 29-year-old Michael Brandon Jemison was taken into custody without incident around Wednesday in Waller County in connection with a deadly beating at a Walmart.. Jemison has been charged with murder.
