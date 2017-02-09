Grammy-winning singer will play Ritz ...

Grammy-winning singer will play Ritz in Talladega

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Alabama Live

Grammy Award-winning singer David Phelps will perform at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. Phelps, from Tomball, Texas, earned a bachelor's degree in music from Baylor University and later became a member of the Gaither Vocal Band.

