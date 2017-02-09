Grammy-winning singer will play Ritz in Talladega
Grammy Award-winning singer David Phelps will perform at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. Phelps, from Tomball, Texas, earned a bachelor's degree in music from Baylor University and later became a member of the Gaither Vocal Band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tomball Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|HCSO: Bloody shirt may be connected to teen's rape (Feb '13)
|Thu
|Fairfield Lady
|8
|Review: Accur-A/C
|Feb 2
|PDub1963
|1
|Review: MH Brothers Roofing & Waterproofing (Jul '15)
|Jan 30
|A Garza
|4
|24 hr recycling bins in Spring?
|Jan 26
|Angela
|1
|president day
|Jan 19
|youngdude234
|1
|Happy Birthday
|Jan 11
|Angel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tomball Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC