Avanti expands senior living residences to Spring
The company will celebrate the pouring of the foundation for the 77,000-square-foot assisted living and memory care community on January 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tim Hekker, CEO, and Lori Alford, chief operating officer, will be in attendance, along with Bruce Hillegeist, president of the Greater Tomball Area Chamber of Commerce, and Gil Staley, CEO of The Woodlands Area Economic Development Partnership. The event is open to the public.
