Santikos Entertainment plans shopping center in Tomball

Santikos Entertainment is developing 90,000 square feet of new retail space next to the Santikos Silverado 19 movie theater. The Weitzman Group is pre-leasing space in the Northpointe Shopping Center, which will be built at the northeast corner of Windsor Pointe Drive and Texas 249 in the Tomball area., The cinema has 19 screens, including an IMAX screen and six 3D-equipped screens, as well as a restaurant, bars and a game room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.