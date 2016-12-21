Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Christmas Ale Pub Crawl

From Lights in the Heights parties to a Christmas Pub Crawl, here's a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings: 2016 Tomball German Christmas Market & Festival at Old Town Tomball Friday, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 201 South Elm Head to Old Town Tomball near the Historical Train Depot Plaza for a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.