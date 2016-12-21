Colorado Mines QB Dvorak wins Harlon Hill as top D-II player
Colorado School of Mines quarterback Justin Dvorak has won the Harlon Hill Trophy, given to the top player in Division II. Dvorak, who is from Tomball, Texas, passed for 4,584 yards and 53 touchdowns and ran for another eight scores.
