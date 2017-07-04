WWII vet's remains returning

Mary Ocheske, at her home in Toledo, speaks about the burial of her brother, John Kovach, Jr., who served in World War II and was involved in the Battle of Bataan. Army Technician 4th Grade John Kovach, Jr., who was involved in the Battle of Bataan and the Bataan Death March, was buried in this mass grave with 13 other soldiers.

