Waniewski files petitions for Toledo mayor

Republican City Councilman Tom Waniewski on Thursday became the first candidate to file for mayor of Toledo in what is expected to be at least a three-way contest on Sept. 12. Mr. Waniewski, who was first elected to represent Council District 5 in 2007, said he sees himself as the "anti-system" candidate compared with his two likely opponents, incumbent Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and Lucas County Treasurer Wade Kapszukiewicz.

