Virtual town hall meeting prepares public for Harmful Algal Bloom season

Hicks-Hudson is holding a water quality virtual town hall meeting to talk about preparations for the Harmful Algal Bloom season, which officially starts July 13. The city of Toledo water treatment professionals collect daily samples of the water and perform microcystin analysis on-site at the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant in an Ohio EPA-approved lab throughout the year. One topic of discussion at the meeting will be the water dashboard, which is on the city's website all year long.

