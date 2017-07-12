Toledo police identify man found dead...

Toledo police identify man found dead in West Toledo home

Officer's found Walter Sites, 73, deceased at a residence in the 4200 block of Packard Road at approximately 4:33 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said in a news release. Police said Mr. Sites had been assaulted.

