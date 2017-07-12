Toledo mayor becomes an official candidate for re-election
Lucas County Board of Elections employee June Boyd, left, watches as Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, right, signs her name while filing her petitions to run for re-election. With the mayor is her campaign manager Sam Melendez, and city councilman Sandy Spang waits in the hallway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saucequatch
|1 hr
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Review: Phoenix Relax Massage (Mar '15)
|Jul 4
|Another nurse
|3
|Pound me hard
|Jul 3
|mike
|4
|Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate...
|Jun 26
|Red Crosse
|11
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 21
|Andrea-ford
|46
|Bad mothers and carseats
|Jun 18
|Mother of year
|1
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Jun '17
|Curious
|10
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC