Toledo city official suspended after getting 3 violations
A high-ranking city of Toledo employee, who was formerly a city police officer, was suspended without pay for crashing a city-owned Jeep twice and leaving the scene of an accident. Mike Bombrys, whose title is "administrator public services 1" for the city, was cited for following too closely, attention to operation, and leaving the scene of an accident, said Toledo police Lt.
