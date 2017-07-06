Toledo Chamber opposes TARTA tax move
The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce is opposing the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority's plan to ask voters to raise sales taxes a half-cent per dollar this November, instead suggesting the agency come back in the future with a revised request. Brian Dicken, vice president for advocacy and policy, said Wednesday the Chamber commends TARTA for wanting to switch its funding model to the broader sales tax.
