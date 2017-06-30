Thunderstorm develop in East, South Toledo Friday
Strong thunderstorms that have developed east and south of Toledo early Friday afternoon could contain small hail and winds exceeding 40 mph, the National Weather Service said. As of 3 p.m., the storms were on a line from Oak Harbor to Bowling Green to Continental, Ohio and moving east at 10 to 15 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate...
|Jun 26
|Red Crosse
|11
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 21
|Andrea-ford
|46
|Bad mothers and carseats
|Jun 18
|Mother of year
|1
|Pound me hard
|Jun 9
|hot stuff
|3
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Jun 3
|Curious
|10
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May '17
|Curious kin
|7
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC