Thousands turn out for downtown Toled...

Thousands turn out for downtown Toledo's fireworks show

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

The fireworks were set off just after 10:00 pm and lasted more than 20 minutes, but the anticipation began long before that for community members both near and far, on land and water, who came to watch to show. Some came as early as three in the afternoon to set up the perfect viewing area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Phoenix Relax Massage (Mar '15) 9 hr Another nurse 3
Pound me hard Mon mike 4
News Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate... Jun 26 Red Crosse 11
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jun 21 Andrea-ford 46
Bad mothers and carseats Jun 18 Mother of year 1
News Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09) Jun '17 Curious 10
News Todd Meany (Feb '10) Jun '17 Walker889 4
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,317 • Total comments across all topics: 282,252,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC