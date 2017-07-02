Thomas D. Smith (1934-2017) Real esta...

Thomas D. Smith (1934-2017) Real estate lawyer practiced with son

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Thomas D. Smith, a lawyer who advised clients on real estate investing and development and found success as a partner in such ventures, died Tuesday at the scene of a motor vehicle crash in western Lucas County. He was 83. His car and a sport utility vehicle collided at a Richfield Township intersection Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate... Jun 26 Red Crosse 11
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jun 21 Andrea-ford 46
Bad mothers and carseats Jun 18 Mother of year 1
Pound me hard Jun 9 hot stuff 3
News Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09) Jun 3 Curious 10
News Todd Meany (Feb '10) Jun '17 Walker889 4
rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12) May '17 Curious kin 7
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,749 • Total comments across all topics: 282,182,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC