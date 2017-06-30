These are the most American cars of 2017

This month's news of Ford Focus production shifting to China was met with only muted dismay, but in an age of truly global production lines how much of the Focus was "American" to begin with? The Focus didn't even break into the top 10 of Cars.com's 2017 list of the most American cars made , well before its departure for the Middle Kingdom was announced. In fact, the annual American-Made Index criteria received its first-ever revision this year, due to the increasingly-global nature of car production: Cars.com had to change the way it calculates the list in response to ever-dropping percentages of domestically-produced components.

