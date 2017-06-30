New parking structure to be construct...

New parking structure to be constructed for municipal court judges, employees

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

A small ramp off Spielbusch Avenue leads the parking garage that allows municipal judges and staff to get safely to their offices in the municipal court building. However, the ramp will soon be filled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Phoenix Relax Massage (Mar '15) Tue Another nurse 3
Pound me hard Jul 3 mike 4
News Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate... Jun 26 Red Crosse 11
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jun 21 Andrea-ford 46
Bad mothers and carseats Jun 18 Mother of year 1
News Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09) Jun '17 Curious 10
News Todd Meany (Feb '10) Jun '17 Walker889 4
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,745 • Total comments across all topics: 282,296,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC