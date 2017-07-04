N. Toledoan held in sex assault

Jesse J. Glaze, 38, of the 900 block of Lagrange Street, was arrested Saturday on charges of rape, a first-degree felony, and possession of controlled substances, a fifth-degree felony. Glaze is accused of raping an 8-year-old girl Saturday while she was sleeping on a couch in the 1300 block of Goodale Avenue, according to documents filed in Toledo Municipal Court.

