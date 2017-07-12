Man shot outside South Toledo bar
Officers responded at 11:37 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting near Panama J's, 2174 Broadway St. Rodney Primas Jr. was lying next to a parked car on South Hawley Street with a gunshot wound to his back, police said. Mr. Primas was treated at University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital.
