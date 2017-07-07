Last of 3 held in Toledo shooting death gets prison time

The last of three men charged with walking up to a Jeep in broad daylight and shooting the driver to death was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison. Demarcus Lawhorn, 26, of the 1000 block of Nebraska Avenue, pleaded guilty in Lucas County Common Pleas Court on March 20 to involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification and felonious assault in the Sept.

