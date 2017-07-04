July 4 festivities throughout the area
Fort Meigs in Perrysburg annually hosts a re-enactment of what the July 4, 1813, Independence Day celebration was like at the fort. The festivities this year get under way at 2 p.m. Dawson Shively, 3, and Stacie Shively, both of Toledo, dance during the Star Spangled Celebration at Centennial Terrace in Sylvania.
