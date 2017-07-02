Holiday Schedule: 7/2
Toledo, county, state, and federal government offices will be closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day, as will Oregon, Perrysburg, Maumee, and Sylvania city offices. Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles deputy registrar sites also will be closed, along with Social Security offices.
