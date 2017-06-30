Hiring has begun for new Chik-fil-A restaurant in Toledo
Franchise owner Justin Amburgey is looking for up to 80 new employees to prepare for the grand opening of the store slated for later this summer. He said he is looking to hire full-time and part-time position in all areas of the restaurant, including leadership positions, kitchen and counter employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Phoenix Relax Massage (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Another nurse
|3
|Pound me hard
|Jul 3
|mike
|4
|Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate...
|Jun 26
|Red Crosse
|11
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 21
|Andrea-ford
|46
|Bad mothers and carseats
|Jun 18
|Mother of year
|1
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Jun '17
|Curious
|10
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun '17
|Walker889
|4
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC