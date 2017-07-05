GALLERY: Toledoans celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, fishing

The downtown Toledo fireworks on Tuesday, July 4. The Blade's 10th annual Independence Day event, Red, White, KABOOM, is sponsored by Taylor Automotive Group and Buckeye Broadband. Lillian Spaulding, rear and left, Patricia Hibbler, lighting the canned heat, and Kymorii Harris, 10, right, and all of Toledo, get together with other family and friends for a feast that includes ribs, baked beans, chicken, potato salad and more at the Toledo Skyway Marina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.