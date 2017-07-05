Councilman Ludeman's speeding ticket dismissed by Toledo Police Chief Kral

An at-large Toledo councilman and his wife were quickly off the hook for speeding tickets the couple got in February after the citations were handed over to the chief of police. Councilman Rob Ludeman, who is running for reelection this year, said the Feb. 1 tickets issued with the city's handheld speed camera devices - were dismissed because neither he nor his wife, Elaine Ludeman, were actually in a school zone.

