Councilman Ludeman's speeding ticket dismissed by Toledo Police Chief Kral
An at-large Toledo councilman and his wife were quickly off the hook for speeding tickets the couple got in February after the citations were handed over to the chief of police. Councilman Rob Ludeman, who is running for reelection this year, said the Feb. 1 tickets issued with the city's handheld speed camera devices - were dismissed because neither he nor his wife, Elaine Ludeman, were actually in a school zone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Phoenix Relax Massage (Mar '15)
|21 hr
|Another nurse
|3
|Pound me hard
|Jul 3
|mike
|4
|Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate...
|Jun 26
|Red Crosse
|11
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 21
|Andrea-ford
|46
|Bad mothers and carseats
|Jun 18
|Mother of year
|1
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Jun '17
|Curious
|10
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun '17
|Walker889
|4
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC