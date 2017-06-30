City of Toledo to hold town hall ahead of harmful algae bloom season
The city will analyze the samples from microsystin at the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant. The city will also use equipment to monitor the water quality from Lake Erie, the Intake Crib and at the Low Service Pump Station on shore.
